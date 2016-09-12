WHILE the clock ticks on, the infrastructure development is not showing much to give some form of guarantee that is well on track to hosting the Under 20 FIFA World Cup competition comes November. We hear from the grapevines that there are alternate plans to get turfs in from overseas.

WONDER what has become to plans by NCD Governor Powes Parkop to install security cameras, or what is referred to in the industry as CCTV cameras, in the city. The idea met some resistance from the police force. Hope the good governor has met with senior police officers and the security association to find a way forward with this plan.

FIFTEEN years has passed since the world learned of the terrorist attacks against the United States. The amateur and professional footage of aircraft slamming into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre will remain a defining moment for the present adult generation.

HAVE you ever wondered what your daily sugar intake is? Apart from the sugar intake with your coffee/tea/Milo; think of the sugar you consume from the different processed food/drinks daily. On average, we assume an average Papua New Guinean may consume about 20-30 teaspoons of sugar daily.

THESE would come from your tea, from the soft drinks, biscuits, bread and any processed foods consumed. We may not be aware but these foods/drinks taste good because of the many ingredients including sugar.

ANTIVENIN is a biological material used to neutralise the venom of poisonous creatures like snakes, scorpions, spiders, and other insects. The antitoxins are created by injecting a small amount of venom into a serum-producing animal such as a horse, sheep, goat, or rabbit. The subject animal then suffers an immune response to the venom and produces antibodies which can be harvested from its blood and used to treat envenomation in others.

LONG thought to cause feelings of fear or awe, infrasound is sound that is able to cover long distances with little dissipation at a frequency too low to be detected by the human ear. It is created by natural phenomena such as ocean waves and earthquakes and can be artificially produced by explosions or machines. Infrasound is used by some animals to communicate over long distances and by predators to “freeze” their prey.

QUOTE of the day: To conceal anything from those to whom I am attached, is not in my nature. I can never close my lips where I have opened my heart. – Charles Dickens (1812-1870)

