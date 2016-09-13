GOOD news! Samaritan Aviation has a new Youtube Channel! Subscribe for updates from PNG and use these videos to share Samaritan Aviation’s story! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzM6xtlFDv82Bi9ZKkg96SA

SAMARITAN Aviation president and co-founderMark Palm and his wife Kirsten were at the 52nd Annual Medical Symposium hosted last week by Dr Pilly Mapira and the Public Health Association of Papua New Guinea. As the keynote speaker, Mark was honoured to share Samaritan Aviation’s innovative approach to providing free emergency health care services to the PNG people by partnering with the government, other NGO’s, and individuals around the world. We are thankful for this opportunity to give God the glory for the hundreds of lives He has saved in the East Sepik through these blessed partnerships.

SAMARITAN Aviation is a faith-based floatplane aviation ministry that operates out of Wewak, Papua New Guinea. Our ministry reaches out to the 200,000 villagers living along the 700 mile long Sepik River. We evangelise through emergency evacuation flights, medical supply runs for the 30 aid posts along the river as well as community health initiatives.

NOT sure about other centres but the streets in Port Moresby since last week has been full of the red, yellow and black colours and not forgetting the miniature flags.

WHILE the vendors are bringing the products right to almost everyone’s door step, it definitely is getting dangerous especially at traffic lights junctions where they are literally dodging between vehicles with their sales.

OUR readers from Lae have raised concerns about a decent public facility called ‘public toilet’. This is one facility that is missing not only in Lae but other centres as well like Port Moresby.

IT may seem most of Bangladeshis are connected through Facebook or Twitter these days, but not so as the latest figures of the world’s biggest social media platform show.

A GLOBAL research, carried out by the UK based consultancy firm ‘We Are Social’, has revealed that only 22 million or 14 per cent of Bangladeshis have social media accounts.

ONLY 23 per cent of 22 million Bangladeshis are female, said the research, pointing to a huge gender divide that exists in terms of digital access in the country. The findings were part of a study on internet and social media usage in 30 countries of the Asia- Pacific region.

QUOTE of the day” If you chase two rabbits, both will escape. – Author Unknown

columnone@thenational.com.pg

