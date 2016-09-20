WE see on facebook how Papua New Guineans living overseas proudly fly the flag and it just gives you that patriotic feeling and you imagine yourself away and it’s this special day back in your home country.

***

AND as rightfully said by our Prime Minister Peter O’Neill on Independence Day that Sept 16 is probably one of the hardest days to be away from home. Being away, you do not see the colour in the streets of our national flag flying so proudly. You do not see the many provincial flags flying alongside the PNG flag.

***

WE note from the US Embassy – Port Moresby page posting a photograph of a PNG flag spotted in Ft. Worth, Texas on Sept 16 – the 41st Independence Day for Papua New Guinea. Photo posted is courtesy of Donna Hammon Coley.

***

AND in New Zealand, Shirley Valakvi Jellie in Wellington, New Zealand flying her PNG and Sepik flag. And a little flag raising ceremony by Noel Hapokes and his children also in New Zealand. A colourful photo of Colonel Otto Pandum and his family also in Jakarta

***

WHILE we celebrate 41 years and look forward to the future, let us now forget the journey of some of our former prime ministers; if you read on about history it takes you back to the years leading up to 1975 and on the hurdles and obstacle they encountered in putting together the documents and presenting it to convince Australia that PNG was ready to be an independent state.

***

WE, as a nation, must also be grateful to the leaders who guided us towards the declaration of Independence on Sept 16. We thank them for the progress that we have achieved as one united nation over the last four decades. This is a time of reflection on what we have achieved together.

***

NOT only we celebrate 41 years of independence, but we also celebrate thousands of years of our rich history and our culture – that has made us who we are today. We celebrate the more than 800 languages and cultures that have developed across our lands.

***

WE suggest the following and hope MVIL and the National Road Safety Council really give it a thought. Give refreshers to all drivers renewing their three year license on what an ‘indicator’ is and when to use it! Fine and jail the culprits that don’t use indicators!

***

WARN drivers who want to exit a roundabout from the inside lane without considering where they are in relation to other drivers and ensure all taxi’s in the city paint their taxi license numbers on the inside and outside of the cab so that passengers can record it!

***

QUOTE of the day: Be happy while you’re living, for you’re a long time dead. – Scottish Proverb

***

