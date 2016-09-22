ANDREW Voss sees Saturday’s contest against Papua New Guinea as the first step on the journey that hopefully for the Kangaroos’ sake, will end with a World Cup final appearance next year. “I love what Mal Meninga is doing with the national side and the selection of such a strong Prime Minister’s XIII squad is part of it. The many league fans in PNG will love seeing the stars.”

***

HUMANS are the only creatures to use a form of communication that scholars consider “language”–a system of spoken sounds or conventional symbols that communicates thought. Although some animals display similar social behaviour, linguists are reluctant to term it language, instead describing it as “animal communication.” Still, some animals have been taught certain features of human language.

***

JERUSALEM was conquered by the Crusaders in 1099 during the First Crusade and served as the capital of the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem for most of the 12th century, but it was besieged and captured by Saladin, the Kurdish Muslim warrior and Ayyubid Sultan of Egypt, after his decisive victory at Hattin in 1187.

***

AN exabyte is a unit of information or computer storage equal to one quintillion bytes—an amount roughly represented by the number 1 followed by 18 zeros. Though the term is rarely encountered in any practical context, a popular, hotly contested assertion, which often cites as support a project at the UC Berkeley School of Information, is that “all words ever spoken by human beings” can be represented by approximately 5 exabytes of data.

***

JAMES Dewar was a British chemist and physicist best known for his work on the properties of matter at very low temperatures and the liquefaction of gases. In the course of his work, he liquefied and solidified hydrogen and invented the Dewar flask. Used for storing liquefied gases, his Dewar flask – a double-walled flask with an insulating vacuum between the inner and outer walls – became essential in low-temperature scientific work.

***

THE first Oktoberfest was held on October 12, 1810, in honour of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Saxony-Hildburghausen. Since that time it has become, above all else, a celebration of German beer. The Lord Mayor of Munich, Germany, opens the first barrel, and the 16-day festival begins. Both citizens and tourists flock to this event, which is marked by folk costume parades in which brewery horses draw floats and decorated beer wagons through the streets. Oktoberfest celebrations are also held in cities throughout the United States.

***

QUOTE of the day: A little sincerity is a dangerous thing, and a great deal of it is absolutely fatal. – Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Related