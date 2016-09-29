SOME say the PNG Defence would be a most powerful driver of development where its air and sea elements were fully mobilised and resourced; a lot of theft of our marine resources would be prevented as well as illegal cross border trafficking of contraband and human smuggling.

IF the engineering battalion were fully operations, it would build highways, jetties, airports, schools and health centres throughout the country. If it’s medical services were expanded and fully functional medical emergencies would be attended to in times of disaster.

A SOLAR wind is a stream of ionized hydrogen, helium, and other heavy ions that radiates outward from the sun and reaches velocities of about 1 million mph (1.6 million km/h) during “quiet” periods. It pushes the gas of comets’ tails away from the Sun, and its “gusts” cause geomagnetic disturbances and auroras on Earth. It is believed that the solar wind has stripped away up to 1/3 of Mars’ original atmosphere.

POPE Urban VII was chosen to succeed Sixtus V as pope on September 15, 1590. His death from malaria 13 days later made his the shortest papal reign in history. His very short time as pope nevertheless gave rise to the world’s first known public smoking ban when he threatened to excommunicate anyone who “took tobacco in the porchway of or inside a church, whether it be by chewing it, smoking it with a pipe, or sniffing it in powdered form through the nose.”

MASKAL is a Christian festival in Ethiopia to commemorate what is believed to have been the finding of the True Cross, the cross on which Christ was crucified. In communities throughout the nation, a tall pole called a demara is set up and topped with a cross. Families place smaller demaras against the big one, and in the evening they are made into a huge bonfire. Religious ceremonies are performed around the bonfire, with songs and dancing. The ashes of the burned-out fire are considered holy, and the people place the powder of the ashes on their foreheads.

THE composition of vacuum energy, an underlying background energy that exists in space even when that space is devoid of matter, remains one of physics’ great unsolved mysteries. The phenomenon results in the existence of most, if not all, of the fundamental forces, such as gravity and electromagnetism, and many experts suspect that it affects the behaviour of the universe on a cosmological scale.

QUOTE of the day: I don’t like compliments, and I don’t see why a man should think he is pleasing a woman enormously when he says to her a whole heap of things that he doesn’t mean. – Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)

