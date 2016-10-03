WONDER what became of the of the specialist visit from the Sevenhills Hospital in Mumbai, India, who visited PNG in July several years ago. A feedback on the visit would be enlightening.

***

NO one knows the real life situations behind the doors of the cancer wards except for those who have been there and their families. For most it’s the case of seeking medical help too late and all they do is wait the inevitable. Something no family ever dreams of.

***

FAMILIES pooling funds in Papua New Guinea (PNG) for cancer treatment overseas to save the lives of afflicted loved ones is now becoming a norm in a country with limited health facilities and lack of cancer specialists.

***

FIGHTING cancer is quite a journey as experienced by those who have gone through the ordeal. We hope there are plans at Waigani for more cancer facilities in the country.

***

YEAR in and year out, statistics released indicate an increase. It is sad to note PNG will never have the exact figures as the technologies used are not that up to date and that the majority of the cases do not reach the health care system.

***

EVERY day, 800 women and 7700 newborns die from childbirth and pregnancy complications which are preventable; an alarming 7300 are simultaneously experiencing stillbirth – realities which should have every one of us aghast.

***

VLADIMIR Mayakovsky, a Russian poet and playwright, was one of the foremost representatives of early 20th century Russian Futurism. A leader of the Futurist school in 1912, he went on to become the poetic voice of the Russian Revolution.

***

HIS poetry is unique in its rhythm, rhyme, and imagery. Written almost entirely in metaphors, his 1915 poem The Cloud in Trousers describes the agony of unrequited love.

***

THE Italian town of Marino is located in the area southeast of Rome known as the Castelli Romani, after the numerous castles, palaces, and Renaissance villas that dot the landscape. Marino is known as a wine town, and during the town’s wine festival in early October, the new grape harvest is celebrated by letting the previous year’s wine gush freely from the Moors Fountain.

***

QUOTE of the day: One who asks a question is a fool for five minutes; one who does not as a question remains a fool forever. – Chinese Proverb

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Related