WOW!!!! The Vatican has recognised a yoga programme helping to heal angry hearts and curb violence in Port Moresby, one of the world’s most dangerous cities. Fazilah Bazari, a young woman with Indian-Melanesian heritage, started the one-woman yoga revolution in the Papua New Guinea capital four years ago.

FIFA’s legacy programme, ‘Live Your Goals’ will be rolled out in Goroka on Sunday at the National Sports Institute, the home of the PNG U-20 Women’s team. The event is being spearheaded by the Papua New Guinea Football Association and the Local Organising Committee legacy staff. The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup mascot, Susa will also be part of the programme.

TODAY is the 280th day of the year (281st in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. There are 85 days remaining until the end of the year. This date is slightly more likely to fall on a Wednesday, Friday or Sunday (58 in 400 years each) than on Monday or Tuesday (57), and slightly less likely to occur on a Thursday or Saturday (56).

EVERYONE gets drilled with certain lessons in life. Sometimes it takes repeated demonstrations of a given law of life to really get it into your skull, and other times one powerful experience drives the point home once forever. You cannot change other people, and it’s rude to try. It is a hundred times more difficult to burn calories than to refrain from consuming them in the first place.

THE Vegetarian Festival is an annual nine-day affair observed on the island of Phuket off south-western Thailand by residents of Chinese ancestry. During the nine days, observers eat only vegetarian foods. The festival begins with a parade in which devotees wear white, and continues with ceremonies at temples, performances of special feats by ascetics, and acts of self-mortification – walking on hot coals, piercing the skin, and so on. The festival celebrates the beginning of the month called “Taoist Lent,” when devout Chinese abstain from meat.

COORDINATED with South Vietnam’s security network during the Vietnam War, the Phoenix Program was a military and intelligence program designed by the US Central Intelligence Agency to “neutralise” – via capture or assassination – the insurgency’s civilian support infrastructure, which included between 70,000 and 100,000 civilians in 1967. Although some saw it as a success, the programme is widely criticized as an “assassination campaign”.

QUOTE of the day: The best doctors in the world are Doctor Diet, Doctor Quiet, and Doctor Merryman. – Jonathan Swift (1667-1745)

