YOU might think it sounds impossibly hard to do, but a man from Charlotte in the UK managed to donate all his clothes to charity by mistake. Matthew Hager was trying to rid his clothes of possible bed bugs by putting them in black bin bags and placing them on his porch in the heat. However, when he returned to collect them later in the day they were gone. After initially thinking his girlfriend or mum had come to collect and wash them, he found a receipt from the National Kidney Services.

IT turned out Matthew’s clothes had been collected by Value Village and been taken to a local charity shop. Although an executive from the thrift store confirmed drivers are not supposed to grab bags that aren’t clearly labelled, there is a possibility Matthew might not get his clothes back. And, if they were found to have bed bugs they would have been thrown out anyway.

EBOLA, the virus group responsible for an often fatal haemorrhagic fever, emerged in Africa in the 1970s and was named for a river near the site of the first recognised outbreak. With mortality rates as high as 90 per cent, Ebola haemorrhagic fever encompasses a range of symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhoea, and sometimes internal and external bleeding, and has no approved vaccine or treatment.

OCTOBER is the eighth month in the old Roman calendar, October retained its name (from the Latin octō meaning “eight”) after January and February were inserted into the calendar that had originally been created by the Romans.

IN 1933, a Boeing 247 operated by United Air Lines exploded mid-flight and crashed near Chesterton, Indiana. The crash killed all seven people aboard, including four passengers and three crew members. Investigators concluded that a bomb caused the explosion, making this the first proven act of air sabotage in the history of commercial aviation. No suspect has ever been identified or charged in the incident.

FIJIANS still celebrate the date (Oct 10) of the signing of the 1874 Deed of Cession, the document that initiated the protracted process by which Fiji gained independence in 1970. In Levuka, festivities focus on the historical aspects of Fiji Day, and people dress in traditional garb to re-enact of the Deed of Cession.

IN Suva, leaders, dignitaries, and citizens gather in historic Albert Park for addresses by the president and the prime minister. There is also a parade, the singing of the national anthem, and a ceremonial firing of cannons. In other communities, Fijians hold oratory contests and cultural performances.

QUOTE of the day: How lucky small children are. They think that all is right with the world – except for falls and bruises. – J.D. Boatwood

