READING about the Lae show this weekend brings back memories of growing up in Lae and Port Moresby and always looking forward to the show weekends. The children all looked forward to the many show bags and the goodies that came with in, the merry go rounds and all the games that went along with the celebrations.

***

THE Port Moresby Show was the major event during the Queen’s Birthday weekend up at the then Moitaka Show Ground, now the 9-Mile farms where the Innovative Agro Industry is located. Those who grew up in Port Moresby during the show years 1980s, 1990s would know what we are writing about. It’s all now just memories

***

THE police force in its effort to restore public trust and faith should always release statistics on all internal investigation in the media.

***

SOME years back, a report from the commissioners confirmed 491 police officers sacked between 2007 and 2014 because of serious disciplinary matters. Wonder what this year’s figure is!!!

***

FAMED poet and writer Edgar Allan Poe considered his 1848 essay “Eureka” to be his career masterpiece. Though described as a “prose poem” by Poe, who wished it to be viewed as art, the work is also a notable scientific and mystical essay unlike any of his other works and includes a cosmological theory that touches on black holes and the big bang theory about 80 years before the 2 subjects gained widespread recognition.

***

ANKARA was an important commercial center for millennia, but in the late 19th century it experienced a decline. By the early 20th century, it was just a small town known primarily for its mohair production. After WWI, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk made Ankara the seat of his provisional nationalist government. In 1923, it replaced Istanbul as Turkey’s capital, partly to break with tradition and partly because of its central location.

***

BORN on the Isle of Jersey, Emilie Charlotte Le Breton married diplomat Edward Langtry in 1874. A famous beauty, she caused a sensation when she became the first society woman to go on the stage, making her debut at the Haymarket theater in 1881 after her husband failed financially. “Jersey Lily,” as she became known, played to enthusiastic audiences in England and the US and later remodelled and managed London’s Imperial Theatre.

***

QUOTE of the day: Most of all the other beautiful things in life come by twos and threes, by dozens and hundreds. Plenty of roses, stars, sunsets, rainbows, brothers and sisters, aunts and cousins, but only

one mother in the whole world. – Kate Wiggin (1856-1923)

***

