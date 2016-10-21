THERE are markets and there are markets in Port Moresby city. Those markets, road side or in properly designated places, where garden produce is sold are special. They bring to each suburban home hygienic food in garden produce and vegetables. It is the stalls for selling store goods that are an eyesore.

***

WONDER what is so hard about motorist following simple traffic rules by following the signs. Traffic or road signs are signs erected at the side of or above roads to provide information to road users.

***

AS if crossing a busy road is not enough, pedestrians have to manoeuvre between parked vehicles on footpaths meant for them to use.

***

IT is either drivers are being ignorant or do not know the difference on which path they are to use when driving their vehicles. Spend at least 10 minutes and you will see drivers forcing their vehicles onto footpaths to park and most times toot their horns expecting pedestrians to give them way. And it’s a shame that parking on footpaths is done by well-educated Papua New Guineans who you would expect to know the difference between a footpath and road.

***

PHARMING is a type of cyber-attack that aims to collect confidential user information by redirecting a website’s traffic to a different, bogus website that appears identical to the original site. By hacking into DNS servers – the “phone books” of the internet – and changing IP addresses, high-tech criminals can automatically redirect users to their phony sites. In recent years, pharming has become a major concern for e-commerce and online banking sites.

***

JACQUELINE Bouvier married future US President John F. Kennedy in 1953. As first lady, she promoted the arts, history, and high style. After Kennedy’s assassination, her stoic behaviour enhanced her standing with the public, but she stunned the world in 1968 when she married Greek millionaire shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

***

ON Oct 20, 1944, university students and military leaders aligned to overthrow the dictator Jorge Ubico. Guatemalans fondly remember the replacement government and its executive leader, Juan José Arévalo, who implemented a series of successful labour and agrarian reforms. Music and fireworks mark the day’s lively celebrations. It is also common on this day for activists to exercise their free speech, a human right that Arévalo championed. Some protests draw thousands of people and extend into the next day.

***

QUOTE of the day: To those who view the voyage of life from the port of departure the bark that has accomplished any considerable distance appears already in close approach to the farther shore. – Ambrose Bierce (1842-1914)

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Related