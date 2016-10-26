CHRISTMAS decorations are already on the shelves bringing that celebration mode out early. Children are already talking about what to do for the Christmas holidays. Those flying out are all set looking forward to it.

***

SLEEP, for animals, can be a dicey proposition. While rest and renewal are necessary, snoozing can leave a creature vulnerable to threats. Some birds and aquatic mammals have adapted the ability to keep half their brain on alert while the other half slumbers, a phenomenon known as unihemispheric sleep – in essence, sleeping with one eye open.

***

A NEW study from researchers out of Australia’s La Trobe University and Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Ornithology shows that crocodiles may well be taking a page from that book.

***

MUSCADINE, a grapevine species native to the southeastern US, has been used in the production of port and fine wines since the 16th century. Recent reports regarding the relatively high antioxidant content of muscadine wines have boosted their popularity. In fact, these wines were found to contain more than five times the amount of the life-prolonging compound resveratrol than ordinary red wines.

***

GEORGE III ascended the throne at the age of 22, during the Seven Years’ War. The war had put England in financial distress, and George supported raising funds through taxation of the American colonies. This policy proved disastrous for him, as it provoked the American Revolution and led him to be blamed in part for losing the colonies. Later in life, George’s mental health declined, and his son acted as regent after 1811.

***

MINNIE Pearl was an American country comedienne, born Sarah Colley in Centerville, Tennessee. One of the Grand Ole Opry’s most iconic performers, she appeared on the show for more than 50 years, performing routines that gently poked fun at rural Southern culture. Outfitted in styleless “down home” dresses and a hat with a price tag that dangled over its brim, she also appeared regularly on the television show Hee Haw from 1969 to 1991.

***

THE United Nations’ Disarmament Week, observed between October 24 and October 30, was established in 1978. It begins on October 24, the anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, now observed as United Nations Day. Observance revolves around raising public awareness of the dangers of the arms race and the need for international disarmament

***

QUOTE of the day: Life is an endurance test, so why be ashamed of your age? – P.K. Shaw

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Related