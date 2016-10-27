THE appointing process of many jobs in the civil service and indeed in any other private company is very clear. There are set rules and procedures to be followed. That is why we are perplexed at the continuing infighting over jobs in many public service positions today.

***

ONCE these processes are abandoned or short cuts are taken or when the process does not get off the ground within a reasonable period that is when corruption of the system sets in. This is what we seem to be seeing at present.

***

WE hear the new City Loop Taxi Service comes fully equipped with an eftpos machine and toll free number if you needed pick up. Each vehicle has a GPS to keep track of all their vehicles. Now that is standard.

***

SINGAPORE is a tiny island. It’s so small that one can hardly spot it on the world map. (Try it, if you don’t already know where Singapore is.) Because it is densely populated, consideration of others is especially important. A man wrote to his fiancée who was coming to Singapore for the first time: “Space is limited. Therefore . . . you must always have that sense of space around you. You should always step aside to ensure you are not blocking anyone. The key is to be considerate.”

***

ANNIE Edson Taylor was a dance instructor who sought fame and fortune by attempting to become the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel. Days before her attempt, a cat was sent over the falls to test the strength of Taylor’s barrel and survived the plunge uninjured. On her 63rd birthday, Taylor was set adrift in her barrel and went over the falls.

***

PERSIAN miniatures are small paintings with themes that often depict concepts from Persian mythology and poetry. The best-known form of Persian painting in the West, miniature painting became a significant Persian art form in the 13th century, peaking in the 15th and 16th centuries. Likely influenced by the Western and Byzantine traditions of manuscript illumination, Persian miniature is characterized by the use of geometry and a vivid palette.

***

IN 1972, the United Nations established World Development Information Day on October 24. The purpose of this observance is to raise awareness about world economic development and the programs devised by the UN to promote development. The date was chosen to coincide with United Nations Day and the adoption of the International Development Strategy for the Second United Nations Development Decade.

***

QUOTE of the day: I look forward to growing old and wise and audacious. – Glenda Jackson

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Related