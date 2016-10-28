SERIOUSLY some drivers in Port Moresby still need to be educated on the purpose of roundabouts. It is not a racing track. Roundabouts help regulate traffic at intersections. They increase safety by slowing the approach speed of all vehicles, thereby reducing the number and severity of crashes. When driving around roundabouts one must keep left of the central island at all times.

IF you intend to change lanes in a roundabout then you must signal your intention to do so. However, it is safer to position your vehicle in the correct lane before you enter a roundabout so that you do not have to change lanes. And pedestrians should cross roads away from roundabouts because traffic flow through roundabouts is usually continuous making it difficult for pedestrians to cross safely

EKADASHI is the Hindi word for “eleventh.” Hindus observe 24 11th-day fasts during the course of the Hindu year, although some are more important than others. Each Ekadashi is held in honour of a different Hindu legend and has specific religious duties associated with it. Eating rice, however, is prohibited on all Ekadashi. According to legend, a demon was born of the sweat that fell from Brahma’s head on this day, and Brahma instructed it to inhabit the rice grains eaten by people on Ekadashi and to turn into worms in their stomachs.

TROUT tickling is the practice of rubbing the underbelly of a trout in order to put it in a trance-like state that makes it easier to catch by hand. Commonly used in times of economic stress, especially during the 1930s depression era, the technique has been featured in works of literature throughout history – including writings by 3rd century Greek writer Aelian, Shakespeare, and Mark Twain, who described catching catfish in a similar way.

THE Erie Canal is a New York waterway that runs between Albany and Buffalo, linking the Hudson River with Lake Erie. It was born out of the need for an all-American water route from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic coast that became evident after the American Revolution. The canal contributed greatly to the development of New York City and the Midwest, allowing for the transport of people and supplies.

WHEN scientists recently announced that they had discovered a new planet orbiting our closest stellar neighbour, Proxima Centuri, they also released an artist’s conception of the planet. The picture of a craggy canyon, illuminated by a reddish-orange sunset, looked like an image that could have been taken on Mars by one of Nasa’s rovers. But the alien scene was actually completely made-up.

QUOTE of the day: I don’t know the key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everyone. – Bill Cosby

