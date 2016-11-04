WE say ‘bienvenido’ (Welcome) to team Venezuela who arrived yesterday for the FIFA under 20 Women’s World Cup that will start on Nov 13 in Port Moresby. They are the first of the 16 teams to arrive.

***

VENEZUELA is pooled in Group D along with Germany, Mexico and the Korea Republic. Their first match is against Germany on Nov 14 at the Port Moresby National Football Stadium (the field inside Sir John Guise stadium, opposite Stanley Hotel).

***

SOME interesting facts about team Venezuela – they are nicknamed La Vinotinto, meaning The Burgundy, in Spanish. This will be Venezuela’s 1st ever appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. They have previously participated in 2 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cups and they were runners-up at the 2014 Youth Olympic Football Tournament in Nanjing, China

***

VENEZUELA finished runners-up in Group A of the regional qualifiers behind Brazil, the only team to beat La Vinotintoin the whole tournament. A subsequent run of three straight wins then came to an end in the first match of the final four-team round robin phase, when they let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina. A goalless draw with Brazil

then followed, after which the Venezuelans came from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 and take second place overall, clinching their ticket to this tournament.

***

THE Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce was established in 1838. Since then, both the name of the newspaper and the name of the city have changed. In 1861, 134 years before Bombay was renamed Mumbai, the paper was renamed The Times of India. Today, The Times of India, an English-language daily, has the largest circulation of any English-language newspaper in the world.

***

BUNKA-NO-HI is a Japanese national holiday on which medals are awarded by the government to those who have made special contributions in the fields of arts and sciences. Winners are not always Japanese—the American Apollo 11 astronauts are among past honourees. This is also the anniversary of the adoption of Japan’s current constitution in 1946. The day was formerly celebrated as the birthday of Emperor Meiji, whose reign was known as the age of bummei-kaika – “civilisation and enlightenment”. Today, this holiday serves to promote the love of freedom, peace, and cultural development.

***

QUOTE of the day: No journalist anywhere should have to risk their life to report the news. Together, let us stand up for journalists – and stand up for justice. – United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

***

