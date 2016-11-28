THIS scenario is real and it is bound to happen this Christmas. You are buying presents for the children in the shops while outside there is a child collecting cans and another is begging on the side walk. You cannot help but think why is this?

***

WE are rich resources yet we are so poor. This Christmas every one of us should try not to complain about things we could not get or afford as there are others who do not have enough to enjoy Christmas. This Christmas give others who need it the most.

***

CHILDREN when taught appropriate skills will demonstrate the creative power of the mind to improvise. As this phrase by the legendary Greek king – Alexander the Great stated, “I am indebted to my parents for living but to my teacher for living well”.

***

WONDER when PNG ever go down the track of having its Disability Care. Disability care is a way of funding personalised support for people with disability. The care helps to provide a better quality of life for those with a significant and permanent disability and for their families and careers too. All we can say here is only time will tell.

***

ONE of the most iconic romantic films of all time and winner of three Oscars, Casablanca, is a tale of love, heartbreak, and sacrifice. Rick Blaine, played by Humphrey Bogart, is an American expatriate living in Casablanca, Morocco, in 1941, who “stick[s his] neck out for nobody”.

***

WHILE developing a dehumidifier for the Buffalo Forge company in the early 1900s, American engineer Willis Carrier discovered that circulating air over cold pipes not only removes water from the air but also cools it.

***

HE became the father of air conditioning, holding over 80 patents and dominating air conditioner manufacturing with his company, Carrier Corporation. He invented a practical air conditioning system for skyscrapers in 1939.

***

IN 1906, Carrier discovered that “constant dew-point depression provided practically constant relative humidity,” which later became known among air conditioning engineers as the “law of constant dew-point depression.” On this discovery he based the design of an automatic control system, for

which he filed a patent claim on May 17, 1907. The patent, No. 1,085,971, was issued on February 3, 1914.

***

QUOTE of the day: Certainly, in taking revenge, a man is but even with his enemy; but in passing it over, he is superior. – Francis Bacon (1561-1626)

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...