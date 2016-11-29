TUESDAY is here and it is the 333rd day of the year (334th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. There are 32 days remaining until the end of the year. This date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday (58 in 400 years each) than on Friday or Saturday (57), and slightly less likely to occur on a Monday or Wednesday (56).

THE name Tuesday derives from the Old English Tiwesdæg and literally means “Tiw’s Day”. Tiw is the Old English form of the Proto-Germanic god Tîwaz, or Týr in Norse, a god of war and law. Tîwaz derives from the Proto-Indo-European base dei-, deyā-, dīdyā-, meaning “to shine”, whence comes also such words as “deity”.

IN the Eastern Orthodox Church, Tuesdays are dedicated to Saint John the Baptist. The Octoechos contains hymns on this theme, arranged in an eight-week cycle, that are chanted on Tuesdays throughout the year. At the end of Divine Services on Tuesday, the dismissal begins with the words: “May Christ our True God, through the intercessions of his most-pure Mother, of the honourable and glorious Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist John.

THE holiday season has definitely kicked in with the Christmas decorations and we’d like to share with you this fact. There are three Mondays; four Tuesdays; four Wednesdays; four Thursdays; four Fridays; four Saturdays; three Sundays; and three weekends to Christmas.

PEOPLE are quick to criticise but giving credit when it is due seems to be an afterthought. Customer service in PNG is basically not one of our strengths in our country, but that could get a nice tilt upwards in ratings for a change if organisations had more people work keep a smile on their face throughout. No big deal, it’s part of their job, one would say. But it would make a huge difference.

THE demand for housing in Port Moresby is just so high that those who have the money or are willing to sacrifice to have a decent home sometimes end up being cheated. The number of houses developing out at Taurama is moving very fast and land being sold or rented out cheaply.

AND we say those who purchase land there are being cheated because there is no service line especially for an essential element of living – water and for living in the city – sewerage and garbage collection. Anyway, at the end of the day, it’s the buyer’s choice. We hope their road will be sealed soon so it will be an enjoyable drive out that way.

QUOTE of the day: I realised that ritual will always mean throwing away something; destroying our corn or wine upon the altar of our gods. – Gilbert Chesterton (1874-1936)

columnone@thenational.com.pg

