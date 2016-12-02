CHRISTMAS is meant to be a time of joyous

celebration. But often we’re distracted by the

hustle and bustle of the holiday season – weighed down by the cares of the world. At times we find ourselves simply going through the motions, without giving a thought to the true meaning of Christmas.

EVER wondered where the Christmas Carol is all about. It is an English Christmas carol that enumerates a series of increasingly grand gifts given on each of the 12 days of Christmas. The 12 Days of Christmas are the festive days beginning Christmas Day (Dec 25).

THIS period is also known as Christmastide and Twelvetide. The Twelfth Night of Christmas is always on the evening of Jan 5, but the Twelfth Day can

either precede or follow the Twelfth Night according to which Christian tradition is followed. Twelfth Night is followed by the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan 6.

WONDER if the ICCC is in a position to release any report like what the US Public Interest Research Group does every year. The group releases its annual “Trouble in Toyland” report in time for the holiday shopping season.

The consumer advocacy group lists 24 toys considered dangerous for children, including those that contain toxic chemicals and pose choking and strangulation hazards.

COMMON dangers include high levels of lead and powerful magnets that can be ingested. The group warns that the list is just a sample of the potentially unsafe toys on the market, and recommends using the ‘toilet paper roll test’ to determine if a toy is too small.

THE ‘toilet paper roll test’ is a way in which parents can easily determine whether a toy is too small for their infant or toddler. If the toy, or pieces from it, can easily pass through the empty roll, the toy can be deemed a potential hazard.

VEHICLES like ambulances should be on standby at their base waiting for emergency runs and not doing school drop-off. What if there was an emergency call while the vehicle was out? The driver could go to the site straight from wherever he/she was but what if medical personnel are expected to be in the ambulance as well.

QUOTE of the day: An idea that is not dangerous is unworthy of being called an idea at all. – Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)

