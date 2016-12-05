WONDER if the Government and PNG Electoral Commission seriously took into account assessments of the 2012 national elections in Papua New Guinea put together by two different groups of election observers. Both groups at that time identified the poor state of the electoral roll as a major problem, with thousands of people being turned away from polling booths because their names were absent.

HAVE you ever wondered what your daily sugar intake is? Apart from the sugar intake with your coffee/tea/Milo; think of the sugar you consume from the different processed food/drinks daily. On average, we assume an average Papua New Guinean may consume about 20-30 teaspoon of sugar daily.

THESE would come from your tea, from the soft drinks, biscuits, bread and any processed foods consumed. We may not be aware but these foods/drinks taste good because of the many ingredients including sugar.

THIS is interesting, when you praise a dog, its listening not just to the words you say but also how you say them. That might not be huge news to dog owners. But now scientists have explored this phenomenon by using an imaging to peek inside the brains of 13 dogs.

IN one of the first trials followed by the public through daily newspaper reports, Frenchwoman Marie-Fortunee Lafarge, who stood accused of poisoning her husband with arsenic, was found guilty of murder. Her conviction in 1840 was the first to be based heavily on direct forensic toxicological evidence.

THANKS to the poignant and insightful diary she left behind, Anne Frank is one of the most renowned and discussed victims of the Holocaust. Her family immigrated to Amsterdam in 1933 to escape the Nazis occupied the Netherlands. Betrayed to the Germans in 1944, the Franks were soon sent to Auschwitz, where they were separated by gender. Later, Anne and her sister were removed to Bergen-Belsen, where both died.

THE CBS Evening News is the chief nightly news programme of the American television network CBS. The network has broadcast the programmes since 1948, when it was called The CBS-TV News. Legendary journalist Walter Cronkite took over as the programme’s anchor in 1962, and the following year, the show was expanded from 15 minutes to 30 minutes, becoming network television’s first half-hour nightly news programme.

QUOTE of the day: Money is like a sixth sense without which you cannot make a complete use of the other five. – W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965)

