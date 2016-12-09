NOT bad, that the Government says hosting the Commonwealth Games remains a long-term goal. The FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup wrapped up in the capital, Port Moresby, at the weekend, the first time the country has hosted a major global sporting event. It’s been a busy few years, with Port Moresby also hosting last year’s Pacific Games and Pacific Islands Forum.

NEXT year the city will hold the PNG Kumuls Rugby League World Cup pool matches against Wales, Ireland and the United States, while the Oceania Swimming Championships and Oceania U15/16 Basketball Championships will be held in 2018.

BEING aware of one’s mental state is always a challenge mentally and physically for all citizens to stem out the growing burnout that our modern Society pulls us through. The journey begins with you; managing our burnout determines our quality of life.

DO you know what ‘Burnout’ is? Burnout is a term that refers to long term tiredness and decreases in interest in work. Well we would have heard many of our friends, relatives and colleagues keep saying, Oosh!!

BURNOUT has been assumed to result from chronic work stress, work overload. Research has shown that the causes are multifactorial in nature. Burn-out can be closely associated with depression. It is also known to be a state of emotional, mental, physical exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress.

THIS weekend people all over the world will celebrate Human Rights Day under the global theme “Stand up for Someone’s Rights Today.” With rights come responsibilities, and this year’s theme, emphasises that we each have the responsibility and ability to advocate for another persons’ rights to be respected and protected.

HUMAN Rights Day is celebrated every year on Dec 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, in which all rights are enshrined. On this very important day, the UN in PNG reminds us all that human rights are inherent to all human beings regardless of their origin, religion, gender, age, or any other status.

THERE seem to be reports of hit and run every two and three days. Just wondering if it is because the victim was ignorant of using a crossing or the driver defying traffic rules!! Whatever it is, everyone needs to be educated on the importance of using and respecting a crossing.

QUOTE of the day: Perhaps the most delightful friendships are those in which there is much agreement, much disputation, and yet more personal liking. – George Eliot (1819-1880)

