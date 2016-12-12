WHAT is it with people especially males who go against power poles, trees, corrugated fences to take a leak and mind you in full view of the public? The city authority should be coming down on the perpetrators or before we know it will become norm to stop anywhere and take a leak.

***

WHICH brings us to call the city authority to maybe start building public toilets so those who to attend to nature call, have a proper and private place to conduct their business.

***

IN the late 1970’s and early 1980’s public nuisance such as making loud noises after 10pm in neighbourhood, consumption of alcohol and drunken behavior in public places, urinating and carrying offensive weapons in public places were a NO-NO!! The fathers of the 1970s and 80s were brought up and taught by the colonial administrators and churches how to behave, how to dress and the way to conduct one’s self in public places. They were neatly attired and well groomed.

***

WHY can’t we women in PNG just carry our bags or bilums on their shoulders, walk out of our homes or offices, without worrying about who is behind us or walking towards us. Even a female driver has to be on full alert all the time when on the road. Why?

***

WE’VE all heard the property catch phrase “location, location, location”. But what does this really mean when it comes to purchasing your home or investment? Choosing the right area for future capital growth is important to every savvy buyer, but the factors you should consider are not always obvious. Selecting the correct suburb is about a number of different elements – transport, supply, demand, amenity and employment to name just a few.

***

THEY say a country’s road system is an indicator of its development level? The increase in population meant that more towns and cities had to be built. What have you to say about PNG’s road system?

***

ROAD transportation had played a crucial role in the early development of this nation and continues to chart an integral part in the development process. For the foreseeable future, road transportation will still have to be relied on, a basic factor for promoting and sustaining economic and social development.

***

TO the new NCD police boss, last year, drunkards in Port Moresby were warned that they could become statistics for the ‘Drunk Patrol Operation’ and that is for drinking alcohol in public places and in moving vehicles. We don’t know what happened to that operation. Our humble if you could revisit this operation and revive it!

***

QUOTE of the day: I do know my own mind. The trouble is, my mind changes and then I have to get acquainted with all over again. – Lucy Maud Montgomery (1874-1942)

***

