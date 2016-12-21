WE hear that PNG lacks tide gauges in its seismically volatile Islands region. Principal hydrographer from the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) Kwalimu Apaka earlier this year said there used to be a network of flood monitoring systems that had been installed and functioning throughout the country since the 80s but that came to a halt in 1995 after the Government pulled out its financial support.

***

IF the Government doesn’t see this as important then it is really unfair for those monitoring natural disasters when it comes to heavy rains and flooding. How can they perform their task without the proper and correct equipment? It’s not that we don’t have any; we do but they are no longer operational because of funding issues.

***

SOMETHING positive for the country … the island nation of Papua New Guinea houses a great diversity of both freshwater and marine fish species. The country’s coastlines, reefs, lakes, and rivers are teeming with exceptional fish species such as rainbow fish, dugong and the iconic black bass. With its many fish, Papua New Guinea is a popular destination for sports fishing as well as aquatic fauna research.

***

CONGRATULATIONS to PNG student William Kalo for being James Cook University’s first Papua New Guinean dental graduate was among more than 200 students who marked the end of their studies yesterday. William Kalo decided to follow in his grandfather’s step and become a dentist. We hope he will return to PNG soon to practice here.

***

TODAY is the 355th day of the year (356th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. There are 10 days remaining until the end of the year. This date is slightly more likely to fall on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday (58 in 400 years each) than on Saturday or Sunday (57), and slightly less likely to occur on a Tuesday or Thursday (56).

***

IN the Northern Hemisphere, Dec 21 is usually the shortest day of the year and is sometimes regarded as the first day of winter. In the Southern Hemisphere, Dec 21 is usually the longest day of the year and occurs during the southern summer.

***

RESEARCHERS have created a mind-controlled robotic arm they believe will help millions of paralysed patients or those with a neurodegenerative disease. According to a news release, the noninvasive approach uses electroencephalography (EEG) based brain-computer interface to record electrical activity of the patient’s brain through a specialised cap. The EEG cap is fitted with electrodes and converts the activity into action using signal processing and machine learning.

***

QUOTE of the day: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present. – Bil Keane

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...