IT’S come and gone!!! Christmas Day that is!!!

***

NOW we prepare to farewell the 2016 year of journey that came with its ups and down, sadness and joy with lots of sad and happy memories.

***

JUST four days to go before we jump into the 2017 boat and sail onto the horizons with what may come our way.

***

WE hear that some drunkards spent a night in the cell and word from the met sup is for those who decide to venture out from your homes on New Year’s Eve will end up at the cell also to sober up. He says it’s stinking in the cell so stay home and celebrate.

***

AND for those who will be disturbed by loud music, call your nearest police station and a unit will be despatched to quell the disturbance. If your nosy neighbour continues, and you complain the second time to police, their radio will be taken and they will be arrested and charged for noise pollution.

***

TODAY is Innocents’ Day or Childermas (Dec 28), this day commemorates the massacre of all the male children two years and younger in Bethlehem as ordered by King Herod, who hoped that the infant Jesus would be among them. Not surprisingly, this day has long been regarded as unlucky. In ancient times, the “Massacre of the Innocents” was reenacted by whipping the younger members of a family. But over the years, the tables turned, and in some countries it has become a day when children play pranks on their elders. In Mexico, Childermas is the equivalent of April Fools’ Day.

***

WHILE we are in the festivity mood; we’d like to ask you if you have really sat down to find out what depression means? Most of us every now and then say: “I am depressed and need a break. Do you really take that much needed rest? Depression is a common mental disorder that causes people to experience depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy, and poor concentration.

***

FOR those into photography … High-speed photography allows fast moving phenomena to be recorded with precision and clarity. While in 1948 high-speed photography was defined as a set of at least 3 photographs taken by a camera capable of recording a minimum of 128 frames per second, today’s equipment can shoot as many as 1 million frames per second. High-speed photography was first put to practical use in 1878 to investigate whether or not a trotting horse ever has all 4 feet off the ground at once.

***

QUOTE of the day: Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. – Dr Seuss

***

