TOMORROW is when we bid farewell to 2016 and welcome 2017. And what a year 2016 has been…full of surprises both positive and negative. Come Sunday, it will be beginning of the New Year.

***

NEW Year means new beginnings and we all want to start our New Year right. New Year resolutions have become a tradition to almost everyone in the whole world. New Year resolutions are made and must be achieved within the year. Resolutions are motivations to achieve different goals.

***

DO not set up a New Year’s resolution that will be abandoned in just a few days. Make a resolution that will last and have an impact on your life. Make your New Year’s resolution one that you can easily achieve!

***

FAMILIES pooling funds in Papua New Guinea (PNG) for cancer treatment overseas to save the lives of afflicted loved ones is now becoming a norm in a country with limited health facilities and lack of cancer specialists. Fighting cancer is quite a journey as experienced by those who have gone through the ordeal. We hope there are plans at Waigani for more cancer facilities in the country for a better 2017.

***

RESEARCHERS say people should pay heed to the old adage “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Ninety per cent of adults eat at least one portion of fruit every day, but less than a third actually get the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables daily. Adding just one apple or a serving of any fruit or vegetable, to one’s daily diet could have significant health implications.

***

ACCORDING to the researchers’ calculations, if every adult in the UK increased his or her daily consumption of fruits and vegetables by one serving, 11,000 deaths as a result of vascular issues could be avoided each year.

***

ACCORDING to Greek folklore, supernatural beings with unusual powers are present upon earth during the 12 days between Christmas Eve and Epiphany. The name for these spirits is kallikantzari, and they wander about during the Christmas season causing mischief.

***

THEY are ugly and unkempt, and their favourite way of getting into the house is through the chimney, much like the traditional Santa Claus. Christmas masqueraders often dress in animal skins to represent these demons, and their jangling bells are supposed to drive the spirits away.

***

SAFE celebrations all and see you in 2017!!!

***

QUOTE of the day: Be the change that you wish to see in the world. – Mahatma Gandhi

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...