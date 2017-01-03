WELCOME 2017!!! Port Moresby’s skyline lit up with fireworks in every direction when the clock struck 12am on Jan 1. Compared to past years, fireworks mostly brought in from our neighbours across the border made the sky colourful that made the evening fun for those spectators but the noise was just deafening.

***

JUDGING by the amount of what was fired up on Saturday and days leading to New Year, you just imagine what is like especially in Vanimo (West Sepik), Wewak (East Sepik), Madang (Madang) and Lae (Morobe) where the transportation of the fireworks and firecrackers was by land and sea.

***

IT has been a relief to several motorists over the last few days has enjoyed free flowing traffic and hope it would be like that, 24/7 right through to the end of the year. Like they say too good to be true, traffic is likely to pick up starting next week and before we know it will be back to the congestion.

***

WE observed a good number of shops closed and others had only a few staff at work. If this can be observed on New Year’s Day, why can’t the same happen on Christmas Day?

***

ALLOW the shop assistants to have Dec 25 off to spend it with their families and resume on Dec 26. We’d say Christmas Day has more significant for a break to spend with families compared to Jan 1.

***

AND the soccer politics in the country gets juicier everyday on hot on social media within the soccer fraternity. Our advice, best for those who want to make a public statement or comment to visit the Papua New Guinea Football Association by-laws before commenting.

***

WE are just as confused as most of you but one thing for sure – soccer is bigger than just one or two men!!!

***

TODAY is the third day of the year in the Gregorian calendar. There are 362 days remaining until the end of the year (363 in leap years). This date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday (58 in 400 years each) than on Friday or Saturday (57), and slightly less likely to occur on a Monday or Wednesday (56).

***

Perihelion, the point during the year when the Earth is closest to the Sun, occurs around this date.

***

QUOTE of the day: The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater. – J.R.R Tolkien

***

