BEFORE we forget, Happy New Year to you all!!! We hope 2017 will be better than 2016. And yes its January 4 today. January is the first month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian calendars and the first month to have the length of 31 days.

***

IT is, on average, the coldest month of the year within most of the Northern Hemisphere (where it is the second month of winter) and the warmest month of the year within most of the Southern Hemisphere (where it is the second month of summer). In the Southern hemisphere, January is the seasonal equivalent of July in the Northern hemisphere and vice versa. Ancient Roman observances during this month include Cervula, and Juvenalia; celebrated January 1. This date does not correspond to the modern Gregorian calendar.

***

WE are very guilty of this and believe a good number of our readers will be too. Dentists have criticised “workplace cake culture”, saying the sharing of sweet treats in the office is contributing to health problems. The Faculty of Dental Surgery said people should cut down on eating cake and biscuits at work as it added to obesity and poor oral health. Professor Nigel Hunt said the UK needed “a culture change” at work. Tips to cut back on sugar included keeping it as a lunchtime treat and hiding snacks out of view.

***

BLOODLETTING is one of the oldest medical techniques, practiced from antiquity through the 18th century. It involves the withdrawal of considerable quantities of blood from a patient, and practitioners believe it can cure or prevent a number of illnesses and diseases.

***

NUMEROUS bloodletting methods have been employed over the centuries, including drawing blood directly from large veins, puncturing arteries, and even using leeches.

***

THIS 500-year-old tradition, said to have its roots in the legend of a dragon god (Ryujin) offering two balls to the Empress Jingu (170-269), takes place each year in Higashi-Ku, Fukuoka City, Japan. Two teams of men wearing only loincloths (fundoshi) compete for a ball that weighs about 18 pounds; these teams consist of the land team, made up of farmers who work the fields, and the sea team, composed of fishermen. A Shinto priest awaits the winner to hand him the ball – the size of the harvest or of the catch during the New Year is determined by which team wins.

***

QUOTE of the day: But, I still firmly believe that a little humour goes a long way in life. We need to not only be able to laugh at ourselves, but to take a deep breath when we get far too serious far too often. – Byron Pulsifer

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

