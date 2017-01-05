IT has been raining in Port Moresby since Christmas and it’s still continuing. Last year around public notices from PNG Power and Eda Ranu called for common sense when using water. We saw this from last year … ‘Take note that the Sirinumu Dam catchment area has recorded only a little rainfall over the last week, that is, 98 mm of rain was recorded in the dam resulting in the steady water level.’

***

AS of yesterday, the water level is at 32 per cent below Full Spill Level, which is 108 Mm3 below spill level.’

***

WONDER what the level is now? Regardless of the level this time around, we still support the call for everyone to be conservative in using power supply by turning off lights, fans and electrical appliances not in use; set the temperature of the air conditioning unit at 24 degrees, do not use more than one power point and not to overload power points. Safety should be of paramount especially when overloading power points.

***

ANYWAY, the weather office is forecasting frequent rainfall over the first five months of this year. Along with that there are possibilities of increased risk of flooding, increased risk of bad weather in the oceans, and increased risk of landslides during this wet season.

***

WITH the rain comes mosquitoes. Let’s be proactive with the environment we live in. Remember malaria is a notoriously tricky infectious disease. Because of a unique genetic flexibility, it is able to change surface proteins, avoiding the immune response and greatly complicating vaccine development.

***

FURTHERMORE, the parasite is transmitted by mosquitoes, which are difficult to control. Insecticides work, but mosquitoes can develop resistance to them.

***

INTERESTING finding from a team led by Lisa Reimer of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine monitored mosquito behaviour in villages in Papua New Guinea before (2008) and after (2009-2011) the distribution of bed nets. Data from one of the villages, Mauno, depicts a very noticeable shift in mosquito feeding behaviour.

***

BEFORE bed nets were distributed in 2008, the median biting time for mosquitoes was around midnight. After the distribution, the median time shifted back to 10pm. Also, a greater proportion of mosquitoes took their dinner even earlier, from 7 to 9pm.

***

QUOTE of the day: With podcasts and other audio programs, you can not only take advantage of your cleaning, driving, or walking times when your brain is usually filled with nothing, but you can also feed your mind with positive messages and knowledge. – Marta Tuchowska – Knowledge

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...