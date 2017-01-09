FOR 2017, we hope our friends at the National Road Safety Authority start cracking the whip on illegal operations in the transport sector. And the first place to send out the whip, we beg, is to start with the bus and taxi drivers in Port Moresby. They either comply or get off the streets.

***

TO avoid the last minute rush and queues from the shops to the banks; we hope families with school students have started with the shopping for stationery and uniforms. Time to move away from the mentality of 11th hour rush.

***

FAMILIES pooling funds for medical treatment overseas to save the lives of afflicted loved ones is now a norm in a country with limited health facilities and lack of cancer specialists. It is quite a journey as experienced by those who have gone through the ordeal.

***

IMAGINE if all MPs put aside K100,000 every year towards the purchasing of new equipment and facilities to treat, let’s say cancer. You can do the maths. ***

JUST like bringing in overseas consultants for its various projects and whatever you name it, why not bring in medical specialist to assist in setting up the equipment, facilities and training for the local staff.

***

AND a big wow!!!! World Rugby telling the Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko not to interfere with rugby matters in the country. Under its bylaws, WR has a zero-tolerance on political interference, with the consequence of suspending the countries’ representative teams from competing in regional and international tournaments.

***

A FORMER Royal Marine battling post-traumatic stress disorder has done the first stage of a record bid to cross the world’s five largest islands. Louis Nethercott, of Shipton Bellinger, is back in the UK after a gruelling 40-day trek across Borneo, the first island in his Expedition Five challenge. And it gets interesting here … Louisis coming to Papua New Guinea in March, followed by Madagascar, Greenland and Baffin Island.

***

ASARAH be-Tevet is a Jewish fast day commemorating the beginning of the siege of Jerusalem by the Babylonians under King Nebuchadnezzar in 586 BCE that was a prelude to the destruction of the First Temple. The fast begins at first morning light on the 10th day of the Jewish month of Tevet. In Israel it is also a day to remember the victims of the Holocaust. However, Jews outside Israel observe Yom ha-Shoah as Holocaust Memorial Day.

***

QUOTE of the day: A woman moved is like a fountain troubled, muddy, ill-seeming, thick, bereft of beauty. – William Shakespeare (1564-1616)

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...