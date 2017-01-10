TO all your North Queensland Cowboy fans in PNG, the first Port Moresby to Townsville flight on March 31 will coincide with the Round 5 home between Cowboys and the South Sydney Roosters. Roosters’ supporters could also capitalise on this to watch their team battle it out with the Cowboys!!

WE came across this and immediately thought of our PNG Fire Service. Each year on Jan 6, the Tokyo Fire Department hosts a parade of vehicles and a display of ladder stunts to remind citizens of the dangers of fire. The event also features large-scale fire-fighting and emergency drills, and a parade of more than 100 fire engines and helicopters.

WHICH brings us to the series of news reports published by The National on the PNG Fire Services facing difficulties in dealing with emergencies in high-rise buildings because it lacks the proper equipment and resources. They need big ladder trucks during rescue operations in high-rise building and for search and rescue if a building collapsed due to seismic activity.

THE fire service currently has 14 stations and 16 trucks — four in NCD, two in Lae and Mt Hagen, and one each in other centres. The trucks were between 10 to 15 years old and need to be replaced. Developments taking place have overtaken their capability to deliver adequately, and what is needed now is their capability to meet the standard of development.

WE hope all these can be looked into so our Fire Service is well prepared. Better to be proactive then reactive.

WONDER which MPs in this current Parliament are brave enough to do this given that so much has been said about misusing of funds intended for projects. Australia’s health minister has temporarily stood aside after using a taxpayer-funded trip to purchase an apartment worth A$795,000 (K1,735,807.86) on Queensland’s Gold Coast. Sussan Ley said she made an “error of judgement” in billing taxpayers for three Gold Coast visits since 2014. Ley agreed to step aside without ministerial pay pending an investigation.

SOUNDS crazy!!! A man in Australia has attempted to set a world record by playing lawn bowls continuously for three days. Shayne Barwick bowled for 73 hours in the remote Queensland town of Cloncurry, northwest of Brisbane. He, who was raising money for his club, believed 73 hours was the current record.

QUOTE of the day: Man sheds his grief as his skin sheds rain. – Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

