RESIDENTS of Taurama deserve some explanation here!!! About a year ago, Global Construction was awarded the contract to build a 7km four-lane road linking the Magi Highway via Taurama through Dogura. Work was expected to be completed by last July. We are not near the completion mark yet. What happened?

***

AS January-March is the high season for snakebites, people must take extra care in the bush and in the garden. From the Charles Campbell Toxinlogy Centre, be ‘snake safe’ — wear shoes, look where you are putting your hands and feet, use a torch at night, take care when walking to and from your gardens, don’t try to catch or kill snakes if you see them, and make sure your children are aware of the dangers and know to tell an adult if they encounter a snake.

***

THERE is currently a critical shortage of snake anti-venoms in PNG — one we are working to help resolve — but until our new anti-venom is approved, shortages will continue, and this makes it doubly important to be careful, and to prevent snakebites, rather than having to deal with the consequences afterwards.

***

WHAT is it with people, especially males, who go against power poles, trees, corrugated fences to take a leak and, mind you, in full view of the public? The city authority should be coming down on the perpetrators before it becomes a norm.

***

WHICH brings us to call on the city authority to start building public toilets so those who have to answer nature’s call have a proper and private place to conduct their business.

***

THE world’s first subway line opened in London in 1863. It was 6km long and soon carried tens of thousands of passengers each day — transporting 9.5 million in its first year. Initially steam-powered, the system first electrified some of its lines in 1890. By 1896, it was fully-electrified. Today, the London Underground system is one of the largest in the world, with 410km of track and 270 stations.

***

A HIGH school dropout, George Edward Foreman learned to box in the Job Corps. He won the Olympic heavyweight gold medal in 1968 and beat Joe Frazier for the world heavyweight crown in 1973. He won all 40 of his professional bouts — many by knockout — before losing to Muhammad Ali in the “Rumble in the Jungle.” He retired to be a minister in 1977 but launched a comeback in 1987 and became the world’s oldest heavyweight champ in 1994.

***

QUOTE of the day: Pleasures are more beneficial than duties, because, like the quality of mercy, they are not strained, and they are twice blest. – Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894)

***

