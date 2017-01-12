SOMETIME back, Port Moresby and Lae residents were assured that blackouts would be a thing of the past!!! Wonder what has happened???

***

LET us be proactive … invest in solar lights and small generators for home-use — powering, especially lights to allow the school children to complete their homework and study, and fan, so they study in at least a cooler environment.

***

WONDER what happened to the foot patrol programme that was being planned to be reintroduced in Port Moresby some three years ago? Are the police waiting for manpower resources before they can implement it? The public need to feel the police presence on the streets. Maybe with the AFP on the ground, our men-in-blue could learn a few tips on-the-beat.

***

AROUND that time, the then NCD/Central Divisional commander Jim Andrews issued instructions for police presence to be visible, and be felt in public places and the removal of vehicle tints. All these seem to have fallen through.

***

JUST wondering out loud what the latest with PNG soccer is! So much hammering on social media since the election in Kimbe. Those who love and follow soccer want to see continuity. What’s happening?

***

PUPPY talk … scientists have decoded “dog-directed speech” for the first time, and they say puppies respond to it. Puppies reacted positively and wanted to play when researchers in France played them a tape of phrases like, “Who’s a good boy?’’ However, the international team of researchers found that adult dogs ignored this kind of speech.

***

NAPPING successfully at work! It takes real chutzpah to have a bed in your office, and to openly sleep in it during work hours. Back in the 1990s, Bhim Suwastoyo was a busy reporter for Agence France Presse in its Jakarta bureau in Indonesia. And he became notorious within the firm for sleeping underneath a cupboard behind his desk. Wish we could do that also!!

***

IN Japan dozing in meetings is apparently a sign of status to show off how hard you work. Some bosses are even said to fake it in order to eavesdrop on indiscreet employees — and the employee’s fake indiscretions to humour them.

***

QUOTE of the day: You never know what peace is until you walk on the shores or in the fields or along the winding red roads of Prince Edward Island in a summer twilight … You find your soul then. You realize that youth is not a vanished thing but something that dwells forever in the heart. – Lucy Maud Montgomery (1874-1942)

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

