THIS is from the police boss. All police motor vehicles are to be used for official business and only during official business hours. The vehicles should not be taken home by members unless so authorised. As per his directive, all non-operational and administration vehicles are to be locked up after work at 5pm on week days and on all weekends. Police vehicles are not to be parked outside betel-nut markets, clubs or hotels or private residents unless it is within the call of duty.

***

AND we the public can have been called on to report to respective provincial and metropolitan commands of any police vehicle being parked for long periods at these areas. Sir, what numbers do we call — and an email address to send you photos as evidence would be good?

***

WE were very impressed with the turnaround time at MVIL yesterday. Maybe luck was on our side but we were done with the vehicle registration and out within 15 minutes. Now that is a record compared to the experience from previous years.

***

CONGRATULATIONS to Maria Mek, who assumed the seat Jiwaka Council of Women president. We trust your election will empower women in Jiwaka to contribute to the development of the province. ***

NEW UN secretary-general António Guterres is determined to make human dignity the core of his work. He took office on Jan 1 and in his New Year’s message, asked all to join him in making one New Year’s resolution and that was to put peace first. This message best suits the call for the safety of common people who use Gordon market.

***

HATCHING and cross-hatching are techniques in which artists use closely-spaced parallel or crossed lines to create tonal or shading effects in their work. By varying the length, angle, spacing, and thickness of these lines, artists achieve a variety of visual effects. It was developed cross-hatching in the middle Ages, and many 15th-century old master prints contain examples.

***

One of the most colourful festivals in the Philippines is held in Kalibo, Aklan. Falling on the Feast Day of Santo Niño, the celebration combines Christian and non-Christian elements. During the present-day festival, revellers cover their skin with soot and wear Ati costumes that are patchworks of coconut shells, feathers, and fronds. They converge on the main streets, pound their spears, and repeatedly dance a two-step dance. From a distance, the celebrants look like a solid mass of people lurching in a frenzied rhythm.

***

QUOTE of the day: The man who is not loved hovers like a vulture over the sweetheart of others. — Victor Hugo (1802-1885)

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

