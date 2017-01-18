We see there was a tour of Butuka Primary School with Representatives from Shenzhen City, of Guangdong Province China. From the Moresby South MP, the City of Shenzhen has committed to help rebuild schools, besides other public institutions within the city and Butuka has been earmarked to be an opportune investment that will affect the lives of the huge population of surrounding communities. ***

INTERESTING that PNG falls into the top 10 unreported humanitarian crises for 2016. PNG is the eighth most under-publicised global disaster in 2016, a report from aid agency CARE revealed on Tuesday. The majority of the other crises were in Africa, along with North Korea and Bangladesh. El-Nino conditions last year brought drought and repeated frosts at high altitudes in PNG, wiping out crops, meaning 1.4 million people went hungry.

***

THE full 10 listing are: Eritrea – food crisis; Burundi – conflict; Madagascar – food crisis; North Korea – food crisis; Lake Chad basin – conflict; Congo – conflict; Bangladesh – floods; PNG – food crisis; Central African Republic – conflict and Sudan – conflict.

***

FOR you golfers … developers of the Langila Resort, at the Reiven Plantation in the Kokopo region of East New Britain, have announced the selection of von Hagge, Smelek and Baril (vHS&B) as the lead golf course architectural firm for the resort’s PGA US and PGA Australia rated golf course. The course that will be located at the Langila Resort at the Reiven Plantation will have stunning natural beauty surrounded with exotic flora and fauna with exceptional views of the Namalili Bay with dazzling fairways, splendid greens and strategic bunkering.

***

THE 18 flawless holes and 7,136 yards of challenging play will be both a PGA US and Australia rated golf experience that will represent the finest golfing experience available in East New Britain. ***

THE Australian Open is the year’s first event in the Grand Slam of tennis. It is played on synthetic hard courts in Melbourne, Australia, and known officially as the Australian Championships. The championship for men began in 1905, and the women’s championship in 1922. The matches became an “open” (to both amateurs and professionals) in 1969. Margaret Smith Court, an Australian known for her powerful serve and volley, is the all-time champion in the women’s division of the open; she won the title 11 times between 1960 and 1973.

***

QUOTE of the day: Let us not tire of a good work, hard though it be and wearisome; think of the many little hearts that in their sorrow look to us for help. – Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888)

***

-columnone@thenational.com.pg

