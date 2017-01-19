WE still have drivers who show they are either blind or illiterate and continue to make the U-turn just in front of the new city hall despite a big signboard placed there. And it doesn’t help if those who are supposed to uphold the law make that not-allowed turn.

***

WHAT has become of the proposed Central market in Boroko? Who is supposed to see it through and what is the hold up?

***

INTERESTING to note that lifestyle diseases have increased since the 1970s and a lot of young people are dying. It’s a sad state. What the country is experiencing with lifestyle diseases at present is only the tip of the iceberg and further down the years to come, the situation would worsen if people do not look after their health.

***

HOW much sugar is too much? There are many conflicting views on sugar. For some, it is the ‘evil ingredient’ in many foods that they seek to avoid – think breakfast cereals, soft drinks and sweet biscuits. For others, it is a treat to satisfy that ‘sweet tooth’. We find sweet things hard to resist so we regard it as a craving and a weakness.

***

WE read a friend complaining about being stuck in Nadzab for over four hours in Lae. Flight cancellation and delays. Some passengers were there most of the day. He commends the Air Niugini staff for being courteous and very respectful in talking and dealing with customers. Their approach and conduct is probably the only thing keeping people from blowing their top. Well done PX Nadzab!!!

***

THOUGH a computer monitor’s display is a two-dimensional plane, 3D computer graphics programs can produce images of objects that appear to be three dimensional. Creating 3D graphics is typically a three step process. First, the object’s shape is described in a process called modelling. Then designers determine the object’s motion and placement within a scene. Lastly, the model is given its final appearance in the rendering process.

***

ARCHIBALD Alexander Leach, AKA Cary Grant, performed with an acrobatic comedy troupe in England before he found parts in stage musicals. After he made his film debut in 1932, his debonair charm, good looks, and distinctive voice made him a popular star in sophisticated comedies such as Bringing Up Baby, His Girl Friday, and The Philadelphia Story. He also starred in many Alfred Hitchcock thrillers, including North by Northwest. He received an honorary Academy Award in 1970.

***

QUOTE of the day: We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated. – Maya Angelou

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...