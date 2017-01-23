THE current heat experienced in Port Moresby is unbearable. We are no medical expert but common sense must prevail when moving about, take an umbrella with you, lots of drinking water and best to keep young children out of the sun.

***

TEACHERS throughout the country will resume today to prepare themselves for the start of the 2017 academic year next Monday (Jan 30) when students return to the classrooms. For some it will be a new start while others its continuation. We wish everyone a prosperous 2017.

***

INAUGURATION day (US) – From 1789 until 1933, the day which the newly elected president of the United States began his term of office was March 4. The day was changed to January 20 when the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in 1933. At noontime, the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court administers the oath of office to the president, who then delivers an Inaugural Address. This is followed by a colourful Inauguration Parade through the streets of Washington.

***

HE was only sworn in a few days ago, but new US President Donald Trump is already rumoured to be visiting Cairns en route to a world leader’s conference in PNG. With cruise ships likely required to host leaders and their delegations due to a shortage of hotel rooms, it’s understood Cairns may be called on to house Air Force One as the closest international airport that can cater for the impressive aircraft.

***

BEEHIVE tombs, or tholoi, are the large, underground ceremonial tombs constructed in Greece during the Late Bronze Age. The tombs, usually built into the side of a hill, have a distinctive beehive shape formed with layers of stone that taper toward the top of the structure. Though many of these tombs have been pillaged, they have still provided archaeologists with some of the richest finds from the period.

***

AFTER collaborating on screenplays with Roberto Rossellini in the 1940s, Italian Federico Fellini turned from writing to directing films. His movies earned international acclaim, and a number of them won Academy Awards, including La Strada, 8 ½, and Amarcord. Filmed in colour starting in 1965, his movies became a celebration of life, with its beauties and grotesqueries, as well as an exploration of Fellini’s dream life. His wife starred in several of his films.

***

QUOTE of the day: A married man forms married habits and becomes dependent on marriage just as a sailor becomes dependent on the sea. – George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950)

***

