TEACHERS started yesterday and we hope whatever is owing to them has been paid or will be paid soon – from pay rise, leave fares and etc. It seems every year, they face the same dilemma from leave fares, allowances are not paid and when they resume at the start of the year some of their colleagues are not on the payroll.

***

IT is time now for those in authority to put the money where their mouth is, if you say teachers are backbone of this country then treat them well.

***

WONDERING out loud about the unfinished training grounds at The University of PNG. The grounds were dug up mid-July some pipes and drainage done, and then just left as bare dirt. It has stayed like that ever since. The only change is the growth of some weeds with the arrival of the rain.

***

REVERSE engineering is the process of discovering the technological principles of a device through analysis of its structure, function, and operation. It often involves taking apart an electronic component, software program, or other device in order to redesign the system for better maintainability or produce a copy of a system without access to the original design. Militaries often use reverse engineering to copy other nations’ technology.

***

THE Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a museum dedicated to archiving the history of rock music. It was created in 1983 but did not have a home until 1995, when it opened its Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, after civic leaders pledged $65 million in public money to fund its construction. The first group of inductees included Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, and James Brown, to name a few.

***

THESE late-January festivities mark a highlight in the ceremonial year at San Ildefonso Pueblo near Santa Fe, New Mexico. January 23 is the pueblo’s feast day, celebrated with a special church service and dances, such as the Buffalo, Comanche, and Deer dances. The dances are a way of paying respect and giving thanks for the animals on which people depend for food and other materials.

***

A NEW report reveals that primates are facing an impending “extinction crisis,” with 60 per cent of primates now at risk of extinction. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, assessed the conservation status of 504 species of nonhuman primates and found that three-quarters of the world’s primate species are undergoing an “alarming” population decline.

***

QUOTE of the day: The most called-upon prerequisite of a friend is an accessible ear. – Maya Angelou

***

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...