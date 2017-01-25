CORRUPTION and police abuse will only end in Papua New Guinea when officials are held accountable for their actions, according to Human Rights Watch, accusing the government of failing to protect victims. It is time perpetrators pay for their actions.

POLICE brutality, including towards children, “continues with little accountability even for fatalities and egregious physical abuse”, the report said. Despite 1,600 complaints of police abuse between 2007-2014, with 326 classified as criminal cases, the government has not revealed if any of the accused officers had been convicted, HRW said.

THIS is becoming too common everywhere. People holding gatherings along public roads. And Southern highlands provincial police commander is warning the people living along the Imbongu and Ialibu section of the highlands highway not to hold public gatherings or walk on the road.

TODAY is the 25th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar. There are 340 days remaining until the end of the year (341 in leap years). This date is slightly more likely to fall on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday (58 in 400 years each) than on Saturday or Sunday (57), and slightly less likely to occur on a Tuesday or Thursday (56).

WHEN a fainting goat is startled, its external muscles freeze for about 10 seconds, causing it collapse as if in a faint. Older goats generally learn to spread their legs or lean against something when startled and remain standing during these episodes.

AN 11-year-old Illinois boy has become the youngest recipient of an artificial heart, which will help sustain his life until he gets a heart transplant match. Fox 32 Chicago reported that Jaheim Whigham was born with hypoplastic heart syndrome, wherein the organ has only one functional chamber. Whigham received a heart transplant at age 7, but four years later, in October 2015, his body rejected the organ.

THE winter season on the island of Bermuda brings on a schedule of performing arts events known as the Bermuda Festival, which began in 1976. Yehudi Menuhin was instrumental in organizing the first festival and performed on its 20th anniversary in 1996. Offerings include theater, dance, opera, and classical, and modern music performances from around the world.

QUOTE of the day: No man can ever feel his own identity aright except his eyes be closed; as if darkness were indeed the proper element of our essences, though light be more congenial to our clayey part. – Herman Melville (1819-1891)

