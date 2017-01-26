FOUND this interesting to share that healthy youths are highly productive thus the burden in the society will be reduced. Youth is categorised as a person between 10 and 19 years of age. Youths carry the highest risks of morbidity and mortality from accidents, injuries, early pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

LIFESTYLES such as smoking, risky sexual behaviour, alcohol and drug dependency have their ways to direct other energy to high risk behaviour. Youths and each and every family should realise that healthy developed youths who are responsible with great life skills, will make productive adults with longer working lives and increased productivity.

PAPUA New Guineans have allowed imported processed foods to dominate their diets with serious consequences, especially of obesity and increasing rates and fatalities from lifestyle diseases. Restaurants and food outlets have become a way of life for many people and especially those is the workforce. The waist belts of increasing number of the country’s workforce, in both the public and private sector, are expanding without control due to bad eating habits.

STARCHY foods, such as bread and potatoes, can produce high levels of the compound acrylamide if cooked at high temperatures and for too long. This compound is what makes these foods golden in colour. If overly cooked, they become brown, or black, resulting in excess levels of acrylamide and previous studies in mice have linked acrylamide to cancer risk.

THE Food Standards Agency in the UK launched a campaign Monday to warn about cancer risks linked to eating burnt toast, over-roasted potatoes and other starchy foods cooked at high temperatures. The campaign is based on longstanding evidence from animal studies in 2002, but the link is yet to be proved in human studies. Experts are highlighting that other lifestyle factors pose greater cancer risks.

BURNS Night (Jan 25) is the anniversary of the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns. The day is celebrated not only in Scotland but in Newfoundland, and wherever there are devotees of this lusty poet. The celebrations take the form of recitations of Burns’s poetry, the imbibing of quantities of single-malt Scotch whiskey, and the serving of haggis, a Scottish dish made of a sheep’s or calf’s innards (liver, heart, etc.) boiled in its stomach.

QUOTE of the day: The world would do well to reflect, that injustice is in itself, to every generous and properly constituted mind, an injury, of all others the most insufferable, the most torturing, and the most hard to bear. – Charles Dickens (1812-1870)

