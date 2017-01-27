EDUCATION minister says schools are not to charge ‘unnecessary fees” when classes start on Monday while some schools have issued letters advising parents to pay some fees before their children start school. So which instruction will the parents follow? To pay or not to pay?

***

SOME teachers say the government is standing and talking on the top of the mountain. They don’t come down and see the problems, the principals, head teachers, teacher in charge and managers are facing at the bottom of the mountain. And we agree with some concerns about the timely manner in which these funds will hit the school accounts. Fair point we would say.

***

HOORAY for Popondetta General Hospital on the construction work for the new TB Ward begun yesterday with the ground works. A big thank you to Oro Community Development Project (OCDP) – Australia and Canstruct for the new TB Ward. A project that will benefit the province immensely. We acknowledge the CEO Dr Gunzee Gawin for his tireless efforts in ensuring his hospital is fully operational despite the challenges faced.

***

AROUND this time two years ago, then Police Commissioner Jeffrey Vaki ordered and we believe it still stands that high-powered weapons should only be used by station commanders and shift supervisors in the ranks of inspectors, sergeants and senior constables. They are allowed to carry M16 rifles and A2 pistols. Those in the lower ranks were only allowed to carry gas guns. Police reservists are not supposed to be carrying any weapons at all.

***

AND wonder what became of the idea of police officers being sent for refresher courses at the Bomana training college on the rules of engagement and police standing orders are well and truly overdue. And we wonder what the police hierarchy had done to correct the issue on who is supposed to be carrying high-powered weapons.

***

PAUL Leonard Newman was an American actor who captured the darker, less heroic aspects of his best-remembered roles, such as those in The Hustler, Cool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and The Sting. After eight nominations, he finally won an Academy Award for The Color of Money in 1986. In 1982, he launched his “Newman’s Own” line of food products, donating the profits to various charitable causes

***

***

***

