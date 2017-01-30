AND it’s back to school today for the rest of the students. Those attending IEA schools started last week Thursday. And we are sure it’s back to the mad morning rush trying to beat the traffic queues. It is the first day and there is a lot of excitement. Good luck to all the students.

FOR mothers, we give up the extra one hour of sleep just to prepare the children for school. That effort is rewarding seeing our children happy to be going to school.

WONDER what is so hard about motorist following simple traffic rules by following the signs. Traffic or road signs are signs erected at the side of or above roads to provide information to road users.

CITY residents are questioning why pot holes occur very quickly even if it is a new road. It has also been observed by some that pot holes are often just largely filled with loose grave and unproductively sealed with a thin layer of bitumen mix.

IT would be good to have contractors start patching and repairing roads damaged from the rains. Better to be proactive then to be reactive.

WE did some reading on domestic violence and want to share something came across. Abusers use a variety of tactics to manipulate you and exert their power:

DOMINANCE – Abusive individuals need to feel in charge of the relationship. They will make decisions for you and the family, tell you what to do, and expect you to obey without question. Your abuser may treat you like a servant, child, or even as his or her possession.

HUMILIATION – An abuser will do everything he or she can to make you feel bad about yourself or defective in some way. After all, if you believe you’re worthless and that no one else will want you, you’re less likely to leave. Insults, name-calling, shaming, and public put-downs are all weapons of abuse designed to erode your self-esteem and make you feel powerless.

ISOLATION – In order to increase your dependence on him or her, an abusive partner will cut you off from the outside world. He or she may keep you from seeing family or friends, or even prevent you from going to work or school. You may have to ask permission to do anything, go anywhere, or see anyone.

QUOTE of the day: Art is the most intense mode of individualism that the world has known. – Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)

