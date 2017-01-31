SCHOOL started yesterday and we believe there were a lot of tears shed. If it wasn’t the first timers not wanting their new environment it was the mothers who couldn’t bear to see their babies off to school for the first time.

FOR us, we received specific orders that the routine of seeing Miss Grade 6 to the classroom over the years is over. The line has been drawn and it’s about being independent so we respect that.

WE read some schools require specialist teachers in English, Business/Accounting and Mathematics in some schools around the country mostly in rural areas. We don’t blame the teachers for not wanting to go out there because of the failed promises from Waigani.

A TERM used to classify wine, vintage describes the yield of wine or grapes from a vineyard or region during one season and usually identifies a high quality product. In contrast, wine made from the produce of multiple years is deemed non-vintage. Wines of superior vintages often command higher prices than those from average vintages, especially if they are likely to improve with age.

THE First Anglo-Japanese Alliance was signed to protect the respective interests of Britain and Japan in China and Korea. Directed against Russian expansionism, the alliance helped Japan by discouraging France from entering the Russo-Japanese War on the Russian side. The alliance later prompted Japan to join the Allies in World War I. Britain allowed the alliance to lapse after the war, when it no longer feared Russian encroachment in China.

SHIRLEY Hazzard is an Australian novelist and short-story writer who has lived in the US since 1951. She and her husband, writer Francis Steegmuller, were both frequent contributors to The New Yorker magazine. Noted for her lyrical style, she achieved early success with her first story collection, Cliffs of Fall. Her 1980 novel, The Transit of Venus, brought her literary acclaim and a greatly expanded readership. Hazzard did not publish her next novel until 2003.

THE Lunar New Year is the most important and the longest of all Chinese festivals, celebrated by Chinese communities throughout the world. The eve of the New Year is the high point of the festival when family members return home to honour their ancestors and enjoy a great feast. On the first day of the New Year, household doors are thrown open to let good luck enter. Dragon and lion dances are performed and there are acrobatic demonstrations and much beating of gongs. An ancient custom is giving little red packets of money called hung-pao or lai see to children.

QUOTE of the day: If Heaven had looked upon riches to be a valuable thing, it would not have given them to such a scoundrel. – Jonathan Swift (1667-1745)

