***

WE still have schools telling parents to pay some fees before their children are enrolled. What do we expect for them to use to start off the academic year? Parents should stop complaining and do little things to help the school which in turn will benefit our children.

***

EDUCATION Minister Nick Kuman told Parliament the delay in advertising of teachers’ positions in the past two years was due to lack of funding and master register outdated. So who is to blame for this? Anyway the minister is urging 22 provincial governments to ensure that the vacant positions are made available beginning of this year. Let’s wait and see

***

AS Australian children head back to school this week a growing number will be armed with a mobile phone, especially those tackling public transport alone for the first time. And the same can be said for a good number of children in PNG also. The next challenge would be to ensure children use it only for the intended purpose and not to be distracted with it.

***

EXPLORER I was the first American satellite. It was launched four months after the first artificial satellite, Sputnik I, was put into orbit by the Soviet Union, beginning the so-called space race. Although it carried a number of instruments, Explorer I was relatively small, weighing just 30lbs (13kg). It stopped transmission of data later in 1958, when its batteries died, but remained in orbit for more than 12 years.

***

JACK Roosevelt ‘Jackie’ Robinson, a vocal member of the Civil Rights movement, was the first African-American baseball player in the modern major leagues and the first African American to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 1949, he led the National League in both stolen bases and batting average and was named its most valuable player. In recognition of his accomplishments both on and off the field, Major League Baseball retired Robinson’s number in 1997.

***

THIS ancient fire festival is observed by people of Lerwick in the Shetland Islands. In pre-Christian times, their Norse ancestors welcomed the return of the sun god with Yule, a 24-day period of feasting, storytelling, and bonfires. The last night of the festival was called Up-Helly-Aa, or “End of the Holy Days.” Today, a group known as the Guizers builds a 31-foot model of a Viking longship in honour of the Viking invaders who remained in Scotland. On the night of Up-Helly-Aa, the Guizers dress in Norse costumes and carry the boat to an open field. There, they throw lit torches into the ship and burn it.

***

QUOTE of the day: They say that none of us exists, except in the imagination of his fellows, other than as an intangible, invisible mentality. – Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875-1950)

***

