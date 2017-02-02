APPEAL to City Hall … could you send out the pothole brigade to patch up the potholes popping up on the city roads. From experience, it is usually left and in some areas, it turns out to be a death trap for small cars could sink into the deep potholes. Surely at the end of every heavy down pour one would think it would be a natural to do a quick check of the city’s roads.

***

MAYBE the road safety team and traffic police need to reinforce the law about keeping roundabouts clear at all times. Roundabouts are designed to make intersections safer and more efficient for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists and not for them to strain their necks looking through thick shrubs or other vehicles parked on it to see if it’s clear for them to go.

***

ALSO called vote swapping, vote pairing is an election system that allows people to vote tactically. A person who engages in this sort of vote trading agrees to vote for a less-preferred candidate who has a greater chance of winning in his district, and in exchange, a voter from another district agrees to vote for the candidate the first voter prefers.

***

FIRST Volume of Oxford English Dictionary Is Published (1884) – Though the first volume, A–Ant, was published in 1884, the first complete edition of the Oxford English Dictionary was not published until 1928. Planned as a 10-year project, the 44-year undertaking resulted in a comprehensive, historical dictionary of English – the longest in the world today. It required more than 800 volunteers to compile material, including one who, it was later learned, turned out to be working from an asylum for the criminally insane.

***

DESPITE having such large ears that some doubted he could become a romantic lead, Gable had a rugged masculinity and light-hearted charm that proved popular with audiences. The actor debuted on Broadway in 1928 and went to Hollywood in 1930. There he starred in Mutiny on the Bounty, Gone with the Wind, and It Happened One Night, for which he won an Academy Award.

***

PEOPLE who want a healthy heart should be mindful of not only what they eat, but when they eat, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA). The report is a response to the growing evidence that timing matters when it comes to heart disease risk, said Marie-Pierre St-Onge, the lead author of the statement. The various organs of the body have their own “clocks,” St-Onge explained, and that may affect how we handle food at different times of the day and night.

***

QUOTE of the day: I’ve learned that making a “living” is not the same thing as making a “life”. – Maya Angelou

***

