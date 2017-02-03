PARENTS are the first educators of their children. They have the original, primary and inalienable right to educate them in conformity with the family’s moral and religious convictions.

AT the same time, the vast majority of parents share their educational responsibilities with other individuals and/or institutions, primarily the school. These can only carry out their responsibilities in the name of the parents, with their consent and, to a certain degree, with their authorisation.

TEACHERS should be encouraged to give time to listen to what their students have to say as learning is a two-way thing. The student learns from the teacher and the teacher learns from his/her student as well.

TOMORROW will be World Cancer Day. The day is marked to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.

THE primary goal of the World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020.

STATISTICS show that cancer has been rated fifth among the public health problems in the country. And it is on the rise compared to some 40 years ago when cancer was sitting below the list of diseases.

CANCER has increased because health status has significantly improved and had a great impact of reducing infectious disease such as malaria, pneumonia and general infections.

MOST homes this week witnessed a new attitude with several of their school kids up and early before 7am. Now, the next thing is to maintain that spirit right through to December when school ends. Only time will tell.

CHILDREN when taught appropriate skills will demonstrate the creative power of the mind to improvise. As this phrase by the legendary Greek king – Alexander the Great stated, “I am indebted to my parents for living BUT to my teacher for living well.”

What Alexander is saying is that, everyone owes their lives to their parents, for bringing them into this world, looking after them when they were infants, their first steps, in times of sickness, health and nurturing and growth.

QUOTE of the day: And say simply very simply with hope Good morning. – Maya Angelou

