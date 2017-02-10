INTERESTINGLY a joint assessment conducted by the International Organisation for Migration and the PNG Government found out that 75,499 people classified as internally displaced persons (IDPs) as a result of natural disasters, climate change impact, tribal conflicts and fighting, land disputes, election related violence, evictions in urban areas and development projects.THE assessment was conducted last year in August. The question now is, whether this figure is accurate because that figure is only from reported cases. What about cases not reported? How do we know so help can be given?

WONDER how many vehicles along the ANZ area facing the highway have been towed away for illegal parking? It was announced last week that vehicles seen to be illegally parked along that area and the Central Business District area in Port Moresby will be towed away.ISN’T it funny that when we set off to find happiness or joy or significance or meaning, we seldom find it? Instead, when we offer to serve others and give ourselves wholeheartedly to the Lord and his work, it is then that we find what we most need. Imagine if everyone in this country had respect for one another and served their master with honesty. IF you’ve ever been tempted to confront someone slurping their soup in a restaurant, or if a person breathing loudly next to you in the movie theatre is enough to make your blood boil, then you’re not alone: You’re one of many people suffering from a genuine brain abnormality called misophonia. Misophonia, a disorder which means sufferers have a hatred of sounds such as eating, chewing, loud breathing or even repeated pen-clicking, was first named as a condition in 2001. THAIPUSAM is a dramatic Hindu festival celebrated in India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore.QUOTE of the day: A nation never falls but by suicide. – Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

columnone@thenational.com.pg

Like this: Like Loading...