Commander challenges officers

CENTRAL police commander Laimo Asi wants his officers to change their attitudes and be in the right state of mind to give the best service to the people.

He said this during a parade at the provincial police headquarters in Port Moresby when emphasising commissioner’s directives that 2017 was a year of discipline.

“Commission has declared that 2016-2017 is the year of discipline and as police officers we have a big task to accomplish in serving the people of Central as far as law and order is concerned,” Asi said.

“There is a need to change by way of our attitude and be in the right frame of mind to deliver our service to our people.”

Asi said that every officer was expected to hold their roles and responsibilities in high regard which included their code of ethics and dressing.

“It all starts with the basics like chewing betel nuts and not shaving, or drinking in police vehicles.

“And your dressing is the first thing that gives an impression to the public when they come in contact with police.

“If you do not dress well and come to parades, that shows that you have an attitude problem,” Asi said.

He emphasised that attending to complaints was an issue when he resumed office last week.

He also noted that officers were misusing police vehicles.

“People have been calling and saying that they reported cases but they were not attended to.

“And I am challenging you that do not use the lack of police vehicles as an excuse. You will find that there are lot of police vehicles but they are used for private purposes, please use the vehicles for police purposes.”

He urged the public to report any officer misusing police vehicles or not doing their duties and not to be afraid of them.

