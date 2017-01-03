Commanders must report rogue officers

SENIOR police officers must report any wrong-doing by those under their command, says National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi.

“Some officers have been praised by their commanders for their good work and when they start becoming bad, the bosses cover up for them,” he said.

He said some good hardworking police officers who for some reason turn to criminal activities must be brought to justice.

He said it included those at the police headquarters who threatened the police commissioner and “an attempted murder to me and my family”.

“We have already dealt with them and their cases are in court for trial,” he said.

He said police commanders must make sure officers were doing the right thing because they could change suddenly.

Meanwhile, he said another issue they were facing was the recruitment process.

Turi said in the past two years, they had being recruiting people with criminal intents into the force.

“Our recruitment officers are recruiting people who are not supposed to be in the force,” he said.

