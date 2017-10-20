Commission accepts only those who meet requirements: Sori

THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) only employs teachers who meet its requirements, chairman Baran Sori says.

Sori was responding to recent media reports of teachers reported teaching without pay for over two years although they had been given professional registrations by the Education Secretary.

He said new graduates, resigned teachers seeking readmission and non-school leavers with other job experiences graduating from teachers’ colleges were given admission if they met the terms and conditions of the TSC.

“Recently in the media, we are reading articles from some teachers complaining that they are teaching but are not on the payroll for some time,” he said.

“Let me say from the outset that all graduating teachers from recognised training institutions do not have automatic entry into the membership of the teaching service and into the teaching profession.

“There are certain processes and conditions that the Teaching Service Commission, as the employer of teachers, has set under Section 9 of the Teaching Service Act, which have to be met.

On such condition is for school leavers or grade 12 graduates entering teaching colleges must obtain reasonable grades and GPA (Grade point average).

He said only those scoring As, Bs and Cs would be admitted to colleges and those with grades below that would have to upgrade their marks in order to qualify for teacher training.

