Commission announces fuel price increase between 3t, 7t

PRICES for petrol, diesel and kerosene in Port Moresby have increased between 3toea and 7toea this month, according to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC).

Petrol price went up to K3.23 from K3.16 last month.

Diesel increased to K2.62 from K2.55.

Price of kerosene went up by 3toea to K2.48 from K2.44.

The ICCC noted that the increases were attributed to the increase in import parity prices (IPP).

Commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said the increases in the IPP were attributed to the increases in the crude oil prices last month.

Ain said ICCC officers would conduct inspections at all service stations to ensure that the approved prices were not exceeded.

Like this: Like Loading...