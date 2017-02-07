Commission to assess Opposition’s complaint

THE Ombudsman Commission will assess a complaint lodged by the Opposition leader through its screening process before determining whether to investigate an alleged illegal acquisition for the Defence Force.

Acting Chief Ombudsman Michael Dick confirmed receiving the complaint from Opposition MPs on Thursday over the piece of customary land for the relocation of the force.

“The commission notes the seriousness of these allegations and the great public interest surrounding it and urges all parties involved to follow proper channels and procedures to seek redress,” Dick said in a statement.

He said the commission would assess the complaint through its screening process under the Leadership Code and the Administrative Complaints functions before determining whether to investigate it.

“In the event that initial assessment reveals the need for further investigations by the Ombudsman Commission, it will conduct its investigations without fear or favour and, in all due haste, within the scope of its available resources,” Dick said.

The commission reminded the public that all its investigations were conducted in outmost confidence and where persons are found to be implicated, they were accorded natural justice before any referral or report is publicised.

