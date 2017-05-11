Commission backs Niukick

AFL PNG Southern Region’s Junior Development Football has received support from the National Capital District Commission to help them organise the Niukick programme in Port Moresby.

This is the second time NCDC has stepped in to assist. The first time was in 2014.

During the presentation yesterday, the commission’s social service manager Kila Dick said the money would support AFLPNG development officers organise events on Fisherman Island, Pari, Sir Hubert Murray Stadium and Morata 4 to teach children and their parents the importance of sports and their benefits in life.

Dick said Niukick was a partnership programme for young boys and girls which used sporting opportunities to remind them of their importance and right to be educated.

“We will use the opportunity to promote healthy lifestyles, gender equality and inclusiveness in all aspects of life through their sports programmes with schools and communities throughout the city,” Dick said.

“The Niukick programme only targets a certain age group ranging from five to 14 years.

“Our target group will also be urged conduct awareness among their peers on their rights.”

